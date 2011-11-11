* Iraq warns Exxon's West Qurna deal could be terminated
* Iraqi and Kurdish govts have long disputes over oil
* Agreement on hydrocarbons law may be close - analysts
(Adds Exxon declines comment; adds background, context)
By Tom Bergin and Ahmed Rasheed
LONDON/BAGHDAD, Nov 11 Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) has
signed oil and gas exploration deals with Iraq's Kurdistan, an
adviser to the Kurdish government said on Friday, prompting
warnings from Baghdad that the bold step could jeopardise the
company's future in the country.
Exxon declined to comment, and experts speculated the move
could indicate Baghdad and the Kurdish leaders are nearing
agreement on new rules for oil companies seeking to tap into
Iraq's vast oil reserves.
A senior Iraqi oil official said the central government
knew that Exxon was in talks to explore in the region and had
warned that any deal with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)
could result in the termination of Exxon's deal to develop the
giant West Qurna field.
Baghdad and the government of the semi-autonomous northern
Kurdish region have longstanding disputes over oilfields.
Baghdad deems contracts between the KRG and foreign oil
companies to be illegal.
"The KRG has for the last few months been in discussions
with a number of major oil companies. This resulted in the
recent signing by Exxon Mobil of contracts to explore in six
blocks," KRG adviser Michael Howard said.
He did not disclose details of the contracts or the
locations of the blocks.
Kurdish leaders are seeking to grow output from the region
from its current level of about 120,000 barrels per day and say
they have fields holding at least 45 billion barrels of oil.
Iraq's total oil production is expected to reach about 3
million bpd by year-end.
Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the Iraqi oil ministry's
contracts and licensing directorate, said the government sent
three letters to Exxon Mobil last month.
"All three letters were clear," Ameedi told Reuters. "The
signing of any contract with the Kurdistan Regional Government
without the approval and the knowledge of the Iraqi central
government and the oil ministry will be considered illegal."
Ameedi said he could not confirm that Exxon had signed the
contracts.
Exxon, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), clinched a 20-year
deal in 2009 to develop West Qurna Phase One, an
8.7-billion-barrel field in southern Iraq, beating out Russian,
French and Chinese rivals.
"The company, according to Iraqi law, could be disqualified
from having any contracts or any work with the oil ministry and
it could result in the cancellation of the West Qurna Phase One
contract, (with Exxon) to bear all the legal consequences of
their action," Ameedi said.
"West Qurna Phase One contract terms are very clear, and a
clause in the service contract says if the company violates
Iraqi laws then its contract could be terminated," he said.
"Any deal between the Kurdish region and Exxon Mobil would be a
clear violation of the West Qurna contract."
Exxon Mobil shares were up 1.2 percent to $79.65 on the New
York Stock Exchange, in line with gains by other large oil
companies.
HYDROCARBON LAW
Despite Baghdad's immediate reaction, analysts said Exxon's
move could indicate an agreement is close on a long-awaited
hydrocarbons law, paving the way for more deals in the oil-rich
north.
"It's possible they got some kind of special exemption, but
what I think is more likely is that there has been some sort of
significant movement on the hydrocarbons law ... I think that
someone must have quietly given the nod," said Saket Vemprala
of Business Monitor International.
"They would be crazy to do this if they hadn't got
assurances from Baghdad."
Other analysts said Exxon may have made a calculated
decision to push Baghdad to set a national policy on oil
development that helps open the Kurdish region.
"In our view, the temptation has become too great for Exxon
to resist," said Phil Corbett, analyst with Royal Bank of
Scotland. "Effectively, Exxon is calling Baghdad's bluff,
presumably believing that it won't lose its West Qurna project
interest with a move into Kurdistan."
The Iraqi government and the KRG have been unable to agree
on a hydrocarbons law. The Iraqi cabinet in August approved a
draft law that would have given the Arab-dominated central
government more control over the nation's oil reserves. The
decision was harshly criticised by Kurdish officials.
In late October, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and KRG
Prime Minister Barham Salih agreed to work on amendments to a
2007 version of a draft hydrocarbons law agreed by all
political blocs, or to adopt the 2007 bill as is, by year-end,
potentially defusing a major row, Iraqi officials said.
In June, Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani, who
oversees Iraq's burgeoning oil sector, said West Qurna Phase
One production had hit 350,000 barrels per day and was expected
to reach 400,000 bpd by year-end.
Exxon is running six rigs and gross production was about
370,000 barrels per day from West Qurna, the company told
analysts last month.
Exxon raised the production plateau target from West Qurna
to 2.825 million bpd last November after adding new reserves to
the area covered by their original development contract.
The original plateau target for Exxon when the contract was
signed in January 2010 was 2.325 million bpd in six to seven
years.
Guy Caruso, a senior adviser in the energy program at the
Center For Strategic and International Studies, said Exxon's
move into Kurdistan was likely a play for reserves. Under its
current contract with Baghdad, Exxon cannot book oil reserves
from West Qurna.
"This is part of the access issue, Caruso said. "There
aren't a lot of places that have such prospective reserve
development."
(Writing by Jim Loney, Emma Farge and Matt Daily, additional
reporting by Emma Farge and Anna Driver in Houston; editing by
William Hardy and Tim Dobbyn)