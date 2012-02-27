* Exxon reveals Kurdistan plans in annual report
* Kurdish terms involve exploration and production
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, Feb 27 Exxon Mobil has
disclosed its plans to explore for oil in Iraq's Kurdistan in
the company's annual report, breaking months of silence over the
investment that has outraged Baghdad.
While the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in November
trumpeted the deal for six exploration blocs, Exxon - the first
major oil company to invest in northern Iraq - had steadfastly
declined to comment since.
The KRG said the production sharing contract with Exxon was
signed on Oct. 18, 2011.
"Exploration and production activities in the Kurdistan
region of Iraq are governed by production-sharing contracts
negotiated with the regional government of Kurdistan in 2011,"
said Exxon's annual report, filed on Feb. 24.
"The exploration term is for five years with the possibility
of two-year extensions. The production period is 20 years with
the right to extend for five years."
The Exxon report did not go as far as to say the Kurdish
negotiations had been finalised.
The U.S. major's foray into Kurdistan infuriated the central
government, which has long held that all foreign oil deals
signed with the KRG are illegal.
The central government initially threatened to cancel
Exxon's service contract for the supergiant West Qurna-1
oilfield in southern Iraq.
But at the end of January, Baghdad told Exxon it could keep
working at West Qurna provided it froze its plan with Kurdistan.
Industry sources say the company has no such intention and
that it continues to press ahead quietly in Arbil.
The central government, in any case, cannot take action
against Exxon over its Kurdistan bloc deal until Baghdad drafts
a formal legal response, Iraqi oil officials have said.
The Ministry of Oil has, however, stripped Exxon of its role
as project leader for a multi-billion-dollar water injection
scheme that is core to the development of Iraq's oilfields in
the south. Iraqi officials said the move was not in retaliation
for Exxon's involvement with the KRG.
Otherwise, it is business as usual for Exxon at West
Qurna-1, where production has risen to about 390,000 barrels per
day from 244,000 bpd when Exxon and minority partner Royal Dutch
Shell signed up the contract in March 2010.
By the end of last year, the pair had spent $911 million on
the project which targets output of 2.825 million bpd by 2017, a
senior Iraqi oil official said this month. Baghdad had repaid
the companies $470 million.
Iraq signed a series of deals with international oil firms
such as Exxon to boost its output capacity to 12 million bpd by
2017 from about 2.9 million bpd now. But it may eventually lower
the target due to infrastructure constraints.
(Editing by Jason Neely)