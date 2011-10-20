* Leaking pipe fixed in Mobile Bay
* Full production resumed late last week
* Up to 6.7 bcf of gas was shut in during 1-month outage
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Exxon Mobil's natural gas
operations in Mobile Bay offshore Alabama have resumed nearly
one month after a water pipe leak shut in 280 million cubic
feet per day of production, the company said on Thursday.
Production was shut on Sept. 20 after a sheen was seen on
the surface of the water near Dauphin Island. The leak came
from a pipe that transports water produced during natural gas
production.
"The pipe has been fixed. We reached full production at the
end of last week," a spokesman said.
A potential 6.7 billion cubic feet of gas has been shut in
since the leak.
Exxon's customers' needs were met from other sources during
the outage, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)