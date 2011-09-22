* Salt water pipeline leaking in Mobile Bay
* 280 mmcfd of natural gas production shut in
* Natural gas production remains offline until leak fixed
(Updates with background and Coast Guard comment)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Sept 22 A salt water pipeline leak
offshore Alabama has forced ExxonMobil to halt natural gas
production in the Mobile Bay area of the Gulf of Mexico, the
company said on Thursday.
A sheen was detected on the water on Tuesday night, one
mile south of Dauphin Island where ExxonMobil runs a number of
subsea natural gas pipelines, prompting the company to shut in
280 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production.
"ExxonMobil can confirm that a subsea pipeline that
transports salt water produced from its offshore natural gas
wells in the area to its onshore gas treating facility has a
leak," a spokesman said.
The Coast Guard, which is taking charge of the clean up, is
launching an investigation into the leak, a spokeswoman for the
New Orleans Coast Guard said.
Water depth at the leak site has reached fifteen feet. The
leaking substance is made up of silt, sand and salt water, with
traces of hydrocarbons, Exxon said.
Exxon plans to repair the pipe and natural gas production
will remain shut until it is fixed. There is no timeline for
resumption of supply.
The incident comes just a few months after Exxon's
Silvertip crude oil pipeline ruptured and spilled about a
thousand barrels of oil into the Yellowstone River in Montana.
Silvertip remains offline until federal regulators give it the
all clear.
Mobile Bay production began in 1988, though it is unclear
when this specific salt water pipe came online, the spokesman
said.
U.S. natural gas prices were unmoved by the news, ending
trading more than 2 cents lower at $3.71 per million British
thermal units on Thursday. Ample supply has pushed U.S. natural
gas to 11 month lows and traders said the shut-in was unlikely
to affect prices.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)