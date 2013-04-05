BRIEF-Hyduke Energy announces closing of Western Manufacturing acquisition
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd.
April 5 Exxon Mobil Corp's deal to buy a majority interest in an offshore Liberia oilfield closed on Friday, an important step toward development of that country's resources.
The deal, which adds heft to Liberia's nascent oil industry, comes as the impoverished West African state is seeking to overhaul its petroleum policy and bolster transparency.
The agreement received final approvals from the Liberia national legislature and Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Exxon, which acquired an 80 percent interest in Liberia Block 13 from Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd, will be the project's operator.
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.