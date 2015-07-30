(Adds quotes, details, output levels)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, July 30 Exxon Mobil Corp has
pulled together a group of experts at its sprawling Beaumont,
Texas, refinery to do more detailed studies to add a third crude
distillation unit that could make it the top fuel-making plant
in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The formation of the group indicates Exxon is moving closer
toward expanding the 334,600-barrel-per-day plant. Reuters
previously reported the company was eyeing a plan to lift
capacity at Beaumont to as much as 850,000 bpd.
Exxon declined to comment on the formation of the group,
called "Crude C" for the proposed third crude distillation unit.
The expansion would cost several billion dollars and take
several years.
"The Crude C group is studying how to build the new crude
unit and where to put it," one of the sources said. "They have
offices in the refinery and are running around in their own
trucks."
Late last month, the United Steelworkers union representing
workers at the refinery agreed to a six-year contract with
Exxon. That is two years longer than a national contract agreed
to by U.S. refinery owners in March.
Sources familiar with Exxon's plans have said the company
lobbied hard for the longer pact to assure no work stoppages
while construction to expand the refinery is under way.
