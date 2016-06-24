By Terry Wade
HOUSTON, June 24 With many U.S. states
proceeding with investigations of Exxon Mobil Corp's
record on climate change, the attorney general of Massachusetts
and investment funds of the Rockefeller family on Friday told a
Congressional committee it lacked powers to oversee those
probes.
The pushback is the latest chapter in a high-stakes fight
between the world's largest publicly traded oil company and a
coalition of state attorneys general who have said they would go
after Exxon to try and force action to tackle climate change.
The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology last
week reiterated demands that state attorneys general hand over
any records of consultations the prosecutors had with outside
environmental groups before their probes were opened.
Republicans on the committee have said about 20 state
officials overreached when they jointly said in March they would
participate in inquiries into whether Exxon executives misled
the public by contradicting research from company scientists
that spelled out the threats of climate change.
State officials have said the committee has no right to get
involved.
"The Committee lacks authority to interfere with an
investigation by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office
into possible violations of Massachusetts law by ExxonMobil,"
said a letter to the committee from the office of Massachusetts
Attorney General Maura Healey that was seen by Reuters.
In another letter to the House panel seen by Reuters, the
Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Rockefeller Family Fund, two
investment funds that have been critical of fossil fuels linked
to climate change, said the committee's request "imperiled the
funds' First Amendment rights" and said "Congress's
investigatory power is not unlimited."
Last week, Exxon asked a federal court to throw out a
subpoena that would force it to hand over decades of documents
on climate change to Healey's office.
Both sides in the standoff have sought to use the First
Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom speech
and freedom of assembly, among other protections, to press their
cases.
The House committee has complained the inquiries risk
stifling free speech and scientific inquiry, and that state
officials were coordinating with special interest groups.
Exxon has repeatedly said that it has acknowledged the
reality of climate change for years and communicated this to
investors.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by David Gregorio)