UK PM May says govt will act where consumer markets not working
LONDON, April 6 The British government is prepared to intervene in consumer markets to reduce costs for bill payers, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
Nov 5 The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public about the risks of climate change or its investors about how those risks may hurt the company's oil business.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed the company on Wednesday evening, demanding extensive financial records, emails and other documents, the attorney general's spokesman Stephen Barton told Reuters.
The New York Times first reported the news earlier on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1HuEJC8)
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in late October had said she believed the U.S. Justice Department should investigate Exxon for failing to disclose data related to climate change. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities must find ways to tap major private investment fast if they are to build the "green" infrastructure needed to help prevent global warming reaching dangerous levels, experts say.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.