Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 30 PBF Energy Inc said it would buy Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in Torrance, California and restore it to full working order before the deal closes in the second quarter of 2016.
The $537.5 million purchase of the refinery and related logistics assets will help PBF Energy increase its throughput capacity to about 900,000 barrels per day, the refiner said in a statement.
The 149,500 barrels-per-day refinery has been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion that destroyed equipment critical to controlling emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 31 The sight of Venezuela's National Assembly president tearing up a Supreme Court ruling and warning foreign firms against making deals with the leftist government will no doubt resonate in international boardrooms.