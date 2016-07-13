July 13 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil said strike will not have any impact on the refinery's operations

* Around 20 specialist workers at Exxon Mobil's Fawley refinery in Britain will go on a 24-hour strike on July 14

* Workers will strike again on July 27 in protest over pay, labour union Unite said on Wednesday

* Workers clean out the refinery's catalyst converters and are employed by Italy's Nico Industrial Services, union said

* The workers are protesting against a pay discrepancy between Nico employees and others employed at the refinery, the union said (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ahmad Ghaddar)