July 13 (Reuters) -
* Exxon Mobil said strike will not have any impact on the
refinery's operations
* Around 20 specialist workers at Exxon Mobil's
Fawley refinery in Britain will go on a 24-hour strike on July
14
* Workers will strike again on July 27 in protest over pay,
labour union Unite said on Wednesday
* Workers clean out the refinery's catalyst converters and
are employed by Italy's Nico Industrial Services, union said
* The workers are protesting against a pay discrepancy
between Nico employees and others employed at the refinery, the
union said
