* Cepu output tripled in 2015, now around 185,000 bpd
* Further increase depends on government approval
(Adds comment from regulator, context)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, May 25 Crude oil output from Exxon
Mobil's Cepu block in Indonesia could reach 200,000
barrels per day (bpd) up from 185,000 bpd at present, if the
government approves an increase, a company spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Output from the Banyu Urip project in the Cepu block in East
Java province is crucial to Indonesia's long-term efforts to
meet rising domestic oil demand as production declines at other
ageing fields.
"From our reservoirs there is still the potential to
increase Cepu block production above 185,000 bpd," Exxon Mobil
spokesman Erwin Maryoto told reporters.
"It could be up to 200,000 bpd, but (only) if the government
agrees to all the permits, including environmental impact
assessment. We are ready to increase production."
Crude output from Cepu more than tripled throughout 2015
from a year earlier, hitting around 130,000 bpd in December when
Exxon began operations at the project's central processing
facility.
Exxon has faced a host of problems and setbacks developing
Cepu, Indonesia's biggest oil and gas find of the past decade,
including a worker dispute that slashed output in August.
The Banyu Urip project is operated by Exxon in partnership
with state energy company Pertamina.
Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKKMigas said the
government needed to evaluate the potential production increase
from the Cepu block, because it would involve an increase in
costs.
"The current capacity of their facility is only 185,000 bpd,
so if they increase it, it means they will add capex," said
SKKMigas deputy chairman Mohammad Zikrullah.
Indonesia's average daily crude output in the first quarter
climbed to 835,000 barrels per day (bpd) from an average daily
output of 786,000 bpd in 2015, largely due to increased output
from Banyu Urip.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard
Pullin)