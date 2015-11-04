OSLO Nov 4 Kazakhstan's vast Kashagan oil
field, the world's biggest oil find in decades, is expected to
restart production at the end of 2016, Exxon Mobil
Production Vice President John Chaplin said on Wednesday.
The oil field is being developed by a consortium which
includes KazMunaiGas, Exxon Mobil, Eni, Royal
Dutch Shell, Total, China's CNPC
and Japan's Inpex.
It began production in September 2013 but output was halted
a few weeks later after leaks were detected in its pipes.
"Kashagan should start at the end of 2016," Chaplin, who is
in charge of production in Europe and the Caspian Sea, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an oil conference in Oslo.
"Of course, there are always uncertainties in replacing the
pipelines," he said.
Chaplin also said that Norway should provide fiscal
incentives for oil companies to continue producing at the end of
an oil field's lifetime.
He also said the European refining sector remained a bright
spot in the sector.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Alister Doyle and
Jason Neely)