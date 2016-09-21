WASHINGTON, Sept 21 An Exxon Mobil Corp
affiliate has agreed to pay $12 million in natural resource
damages to the federal government and the state of Montana to
settle claims over a 2011 crude oil spill from one of its a
pipeline, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
In 2011, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company's 40,000 barrel-per-day
Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the
Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude
and costing the company about $135 million to clean up.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Susan Heavey)