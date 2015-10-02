By Ted Siefer
MANCHESTER, N.H. Oct 2 New Hampshire's top
court on Friday upheld a $236 million judgment against Exxon
Mobil Corp over groundwater contamination linked to
gasoline additive MTBE.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling affirms a 2013 jury
decision that rejected Exxon's claims that contamination linked
to the fuel additive was the fault of the local gas stations and
storage facilities that spilled it.
In the 1990s, in response to U.S. clean air regulations,
MTBE was commonly added to gasoline to reduce smog. Subsequent
studies found that the chemical easily penetrated and
contaminated groundwater, and its use was gradually phased out.
New Hampshire's lawsuit against Exxon, which is
headquartered in Irving, Texas, dates back to 2003. State
officials say the $236.3 million judgment is the largest MTBE
verdict since states and other agencies began making the claims
for remediation and other damages.
"This is the most significant environmental victory in the
history of the state," New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph
Foster said in a statement on Friday. "This historic decision
sends a clear message that New Hampshire will not permit
polluters to endanger the health of its citizens and destroy its
natural resources."
A spokesman for Exxon said on Friday that the company is
considering appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"MTBE contamination has been found in New Hampshire because
someone spilled gasoline in New Hampshire, not because it was
added to gasoline in a refinery in another state," spokesman
Todd Spitler said in an email.
"The state should have sued the parties responsible for
spilling gasoline, not the refiners who were compelled by law to
add oxygenates to gasoline," he said.
In 2014, Exxon appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court a $105
million jury verdict in favor of New York City over MTBE
contamination, but the court declined to hear the case, letting
the decision stand.
According to New Hampshire officials, more than 600 wells in
the southern part of the state are contaminated with MTBE.
New Hampshire has received $90 million in legal settlements
with other gasoline suppliers over MTBE contamination. The state
has yet to receive any compensation from Exxon.
