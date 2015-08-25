(Adds details from decision, comments from state and
environmental group)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 25 Exxon Mobil Corp's $225 million
settlement with the administration of New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie of a longstanding environmental pollution case won
approval on Tuesday from a state judge, over the objections of
critics who called the accord a sellout.
Judge Michael Hogan of the State Superior Court called the
accord a "reasonable compromise given the substantial litigation
risks" for the state at trial and on appeal, although the payout
was not even 3 percent of the $8.9 billion in damages sought.
New Jersey wanted to hold Exxon responsible for decades of
natural resources contamination stemming from its refinery
operations in Bayonne and Linden, as well as other facilities,
including more than 1,700 gas stations.
It said this included damage that turned more than 1,500
acres of wetlands and marshes into toxic wastelands.
The state has called Exxon's payout the second-largest for
natural resources damages from a single company in U.S. history.
But environmental critics and Democratic legislators have
faulted Christie, a Republican running for U.S. president, for
entering a lowball settlement rather than continuing to fight in
court, where Hogan oversaw a trial that ran 66 days last year.
Margaret Brown, a lawyer for the Natural Resources Defense
Council, called the accord a "slap on the wrist" for Exxon,
which made $32.5 billion of profit in 2014, that will do little
to undo the damage.
"Exxon could have been on the hook for very significant
damages, but won a sweeping release," she said in an interview.
"It's a huge loss for the people of New Jersey and the
environment."
In his 81-page decision, Hogan called the settlement fair,
reasonable and in the public interest, saying it ensured the
prompt cleanup of hazardous substances without the need to spend
more taxpayer money on litigation.
The judge also noted the surrounding controversy.
"Nearly any consent decree can be viewed simultaneously as a
crackdown or a sellout," he wrote. "This quote rings especially
true for the settlement that this court has been tasked with
reviewing."
Alan Jeffers, a spokesman for Irving, Texas-based Exxon,
called the accord a "fair and reasonable conclusion" that offers
"certainty and finality."
Acting New Jersey Attorney General John Hoffman said the
state can still pursue some claims against Exxon, including over
damages to the Arthur Kill, Newark Bay and other surface waters.
The NRDC's Brown said environmental groups opposed to the
accord will review their legal options.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Dan Grebler)