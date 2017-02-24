OSLO Feb 24 Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority has granted consent to operator Exxon Mobil to extend the lifetime of its Sigyn field offshore Norway until end-2022, the safety watchdog said on Friday.

The gas and condensate field around 12 kilometres south-east of the Statoil-operated Sleipner East field has been developed using subsea templates tied back to the Sleipner A facility.

Production from the field was originally estimated to end in 2017.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on its page the Sigyn field's lifetime could be extended by adding new production wells.

Exxon Mobil has a 40 percent stake in Sigyn while Statoil holds 60 percent. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)