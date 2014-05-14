OSLO May 14 A strike by Norwegian ExxonMobil oil workers would hit the company's Ringhorne and Balder facilities in the Norwegian North Sea, labour union SAFE said on Wednesday.

The two fields produced about 46,000 barrels of oil per day in 2013, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

SAFE earlier said that around 190 ExxonMobil workers in Norway would go on strike from June 16 if government mediation on wages and pensions fail. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)