MELBOURNE Jan 16 ExxonMobil Corp has signed a memorandum of understanding to supply natural gas to power plants in Papua New Guinea in a deal that would give it licences to develop a new gas field that may help expand the company's PNG liquefied natural gas plant.

LNG from Papua New Guinea is seen as the most profitable to develop for supplying Asia compared with rival projects in Australia and North America.

ExxonMobil said on Friday it would begin preparations this year to drill an appraisal well at the P'nyang gas field, co-owned by Oil Search Ltd.

Reserves from P'nyang could "enable expansion of the PNG LNG project, which could include the development of a possible additional train," it said in a statement. The $19-billion PNG LNG project began exporting last year from its first two units.

Under the plan, part of the gas due to go for domestic use will fuel up to 25 megawatts of electricity, or about a fifth of the electricity required to power Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, while the government looks for longer-term power generation sources.

The rest of the gas will be used to fuel a new state-owned gas-fired power plant near the PNG LNG plant.

"This agreement enables a reliable long-term supply of natural gas to support Port Moresby's urgent power generation needs," ExxonMobil's PNG managing director, Peter Graham, said in a statement.

