HOUSTON Aug 4 Exxon Mobil Corp has
reversed part of an oil pipeline from northeastern Texas to
northern Louisiana in the first step of a bigger plan to link
Permian Basin output to Louisiana refineries.
Exxon last month reversed a 71-mile (114 km) segment of its
North Line pipeline from Longview, Texas, to Shreveport and
Finney in northern Louisiana, the company said on Tuesday.
That segment is helping feed about 15,000 barrels per day of
Texas crude to Delek U.S. Holdings' Arkansas refinery,
displacing barrels that had been trucked or railed to the plant
at higher transportation costs, Delek's executive vice
president, Mark Smith, told analysts on Tuesday during Delek's
quarterly earnings call.
Smith said Delek's 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Dorado
refinery is North Line's sole shipper until Exxon finishes
reversing another idle stretch "all the way down to Baton Rouge"
where Exxon operates a 502,500 bpd refinery.
Delek moves barrels from Shreveport to the refinery via its
Magnolia pipeline system.
The North Line pipeline is a 160,000 bpd system that had
moved mostly Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude from the St. James,
Louisiana crude hub northwest to Finney, then west to Longview.
In April 2012, 1,900 barrels of crude spilled from a 17-foot
rupture in the line about 27 miles (43 km) west of Baton Rouge.
Exxon shut the line, then restarted the portion that runs from
St. James to the Baton Rouge refinery's tank farm in Anchorage,
Louisiana the next month.
The rest remained shut, leaving Delek's Arkansas plant to
increase trucking and start taking crude via rail to make up for
lost North Line barrels.
But late last year Exxon teamed up with Sunoco Logistics
Partners and SunVit Pipeline LLC, a joint venture of
Sunoco and energy trader Vitol, to assemble a system to move
Permian barrels to Louisiana via Longview.
The 100,000 bpd Permian Longview and Louisiana Extension, or
PELA, project involves three parts. SunVit will build a pipeline
to Garden City, Texas, from the Midland hub in West Texas, and
Sunoco will construct the leg from Garden City to Longview.
Exxon's part involves reversing North Line to move crude
from Longview to Anchorage, though a spokesman declined to
comment beyond the Longview-to-Shreveport segment. The companies
have not disclosed the cost, but the entire project is slated to
start up by mid-2016.
