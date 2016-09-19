(Repeats story for wider distribution)
By Dena Aubin and Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 16 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman faces an uphill climb in building a case against
Exxon Mobil Corp for not writing down assets amid the
oil-price slump because of the broad leeway that energy
companies have enjoyed reporting under U.S. rules, accounting
experts said.
Schneiderman is investigating Exxon's accounting practices
and why the oil giant has not taken writedowns even while oil
prices have fallen, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The price drop of more than 60 percent since 2014 has forced
many integrated oil producers around the world to write down the
value of their wells, leases and equipment, and Exxon is the
only major producer to hold off so far. Oil in many wells can no
longer be profitably recovered, and failing to write them down
could give a misleading picture of a company's financial health.
But accounting experts said it was far from clear that
Exxon's lack of writedowns signaled any wrongdoing. Accounting
rules give companies a choice of methods for valuing and
impairing their assets, and writedowns can vary sharply based on
the method used and other factors, they said.
"This is an extremely subjective area," said Tom Selling,
author of The Accounting Onion blog. "Everyone will have a
different pattern of writedowns depending on how old their
fields are and how much they cost to develop."
Doug Cohen, spokesman for the AG's office, declined comment.
An Exxon spokesman on Friday told Reuters its accounting
follows rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
the Financial Accounting Standards Board, which sets reporting
standards for U.S. public companies.
The largest U.S. oil companies have historically not taken
large charges to write down the value of their assets when
commodity prices tumble, said Brian Youngberg, oil company
analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis.
Companies are reluctant to take writedowns because they
reduce income and assets on the balance sheet, and once assets
are written down, they cannot be written up, said Larry
Crumbley, accounting professor emeritus at Louisiana State
University.
Accounting rules do not require companies to take
impairments for a temporary drop in oil prices, but the rules do
not define the timeframe of a temporary slump, said Terry Crain,
accounting professor emeritus at the University of Oklahoma.
"Is it a month or two, or several years?" Crain said. "It
falls in a gray area."
Chevron Corp, which took $2.8 billion of impairments
and other charges in the second quarter, may not look at the
current slump as temporary, Crain said.
But Robert McTamaney, a lawyer with Carter, Ledyard &
Milburn, said if companies believe prices will soon rise again,
taking an impairment is the wrong move. He also noted that
Exxon, as one of the nation's oldest oil producers, may be
already carrying many of its rigs and other equipment at much
lower prices, making writedowns unnecessary.
"From glancing at it, I think Exxon has substantial
arguments that their accounting is correct," he said.
New York attorneys generals have a powerful tool for
fighting accounting misconduct with the Martin Act, the state's
securities fraud statute. The act allows for both civil and
criminal charges, and the attorney general does not have to
prove an intent to deceive.
Exxon is not the first company whose accounting has come
under the scrutiny of the New York attorney general's office.
Former American International Group chief executive
officer Maurice "Hank" Greenberg went on trial in New York state
court Sept. 13, in a case stemming from a probe of AIG's
accounting practices.
McTamaney, who has been critical of the use of the Martin
Act by New York attorneys general over the last decade or so,
said he wondered why Schneiderman is bringing a case that "if it
belongs anywhere, should be with the SEC."
The SEC in 2013 questioned why Exxon had not taken an
impairment charge despite stating it was making "no money" on
U.S. natural gas due to falling prices, according to a letter
published on the commission's website. The SEC declined comment
on Friday on whether it is still looking into Exxon's
accounting.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin and Karen Freifeld; Additional
reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Anthony Lin and Bernard
Orr)