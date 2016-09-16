Sept 16 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp's
accounting practices and why the company hasn't written down the
value of its assets despite the steep drop in oil prices, WSJ
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2cKDtWe)
A more than 60 percent plunge in oil prices since mid-2014
has forced oil producers worldwide to write down the value of
their assets.
Exxon Mobil and the New York Attorney General's office were
not immediately available for comments.
Schneiderman's office last year had launched an
investigation into whether Exxon Mobil misled the public and
shareholders about the risks of climate change.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)