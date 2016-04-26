April 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Tuesday it had cut Exxon Mobil Corp's corporate
credit rating to "AA+" from "AAA," citing the impact of low oil
prices.
S&P, which maintained a stable outlook on the rating, said
the company's debt level had more than doubled in recent years,
reflecting high capital spending and dividends as well as share
repurchases that substantially exceeded internal cash flow.
"We believe that maintaining production and replacing
reserves will eventually require higher spending," S&P said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)