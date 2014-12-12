LONDON Dec 12 Workers at ExxonMobil's 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France forced the refinery's closure late Thursday evening, the union said in a statement.

The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units began shutting down on Dec. 8, but the full shutdown began on Thursday evening.

The union did not say how long the industrial action over salary and working conditions would last, but said it could extend to Exxon's 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of France. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)