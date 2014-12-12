LONDON Dec 12 Workers at ExxonMobil's 240,000
barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France forced the
refinery's closure late Thursday evening, the union said in a
statement.
The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units
began shutting down on Dec. 8, but the full shutdown began on
Thursday evening.
The union did not say how long the industrial action over
salary and working conditions would last, but said it could
extend to Exxon's 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of
France.
