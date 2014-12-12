(Adds Exxon comment)

LONDON Dec 12 Workers at ExxonMobil's 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France went on strike late on Thursday evening, the trade union said in a statement.

An Exxon spokeswoman told Reuters the action had minimal impact on operations and will conclude on Saturday morning.

"There was no impact on production," said Exxon spokeswoman Catherine Brun. "It will restart tomorrow."

The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units began shutting down on Dec. 8, and a full shutdown began on Thursday evening. Brun said the refinery was not closed.

The union did not say how long the industrial action over salary and working conditions would last, but said it could extend to Exxon's 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of France.