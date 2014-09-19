Sept 19 Exxon Mobil Corp. has put its
Torrance, California, refinery on the block, according to two
people familiar with the matter, making it the latest big oil
company to consider exiting the state amid tougher environmental
standards.
"Torrance has been looked at extensively," said one of the
people, who was not authorized to speak about the sale.
The 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery, in the south part
of Los Angeles, is Exxon's only refinery in California and the
second-smallest of its half-dozen plants in the United States.
An Exxon Mobil spokesman said the company does not comment
on market rumors or speculation, adding that the firm "regularly
evaluates its global portfolio of businesses and opportunities
for growth, restructuring or divestment, in accordance with the
company's overall strategic business objectives."
He said ExxonMobil remains committed to conducting business
in California.
BP halted refining in the state with the sale of its
Carson, California, plant to Tesoro last year. Shell
sold its Wilmington refinery to Tesoro in 2007, leaving it with
a single plant in the state.
California's environmental regulations make it a difficult
state for refiners to operate in. Refiners including Chevron
, ConocoPhillips, Tesoro and Valero
already operate two or more refineries in the state,
limiting their ability to buy others.
Despite regulatory difficulties, PBF Energy Inc has
said it has mulled refinery purchases in the state.
PBF has been "looking at opportunities particularly in
California, and we say particularly in California because that's
where most of the opportunities have been, it's a market where
we have as a team experience, it's a very difficult market,"
Executive Chairman Tom O'Malley said on the company's earnings
call last month.
"I always warn our team that when we look at California, we
must look at it to some degree almost as a different country and
as a different set of requirements, but we're familiar with them
and certainly we have lived with them in the past."
PBF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other potential buyers could include private equity firms,
according to the two people.
Exxon's Torrance refinery has imported crude from Australia,
Ecuador, and Chad since 2012, according to Energy Information
Administration data.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Gregorio)