HOUSTON Oct 31 The recent slide in crude oil prices has not affected Exxon Mobil Corp's plans to spend a little less than $37 billion over the next several years, an executive told investors on Friday.

"Our guidance is no different," Jeff Woodbury, head of Exxon investor relations said, adding that the company plans to spend "just shy" of $37 billion from 2015 to 2017.

Exxon's spending peaked at $42.5 billion in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)