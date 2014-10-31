BRIEF-High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
HOUSTON Oct 31 The recent slide in crude oil prices has not affected Exxon Mobil Corp's plans to spend a little less than $37 billion over the next several years, an executive told investors on Friday.
"Our guidance is no different," Jeff Woodbury, head of Exxon investor relations said, adding that the company plans to spend "just shy" of $37 billion from 2015 to 2017.
Exxon's spending peaked at $42.5 billion in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid