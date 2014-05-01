BRIEF-Verizon and CBS Corp announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 4 percent due in part to weaker refining margins.
The company posted first-quarter net income of $9.10 billion, or $2.10 per share, compared with $9.50 billion, or $2.12 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend