(Corrects dateline to July 31)

July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 28 percent on higher prices for crude and natural gas.

The company posted net income of $8.78 billion, or $2.05 per share, compared with $6.86 billion, or $1.55 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 6 percent to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)