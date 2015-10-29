AMSTERDAM Oct 29 ExxonMobil said on Thursday it would expand the hydrocracker operations at its Rotterdam refinery to give it the capacity to make more high-performance lubricating oils and greases.

Citing growing demand for 'base stock' products and low sulphur diesel, the company's president of Refining & Supply Jerry Wascom said in a statement he expected the expansion would increase competitiveness and profitability.

The company did not give details on size of the expansion, the cost or any financial terms. The refinery has a throughput of 190,000 barrels per day.

Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company said it expected permits in early 2016 and is aiming for a 2018 completion date. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)