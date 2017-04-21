UPDATE 9-Oil slides, hits 6-month low on rising global production
* Surging U.S. output further undermines OPEC cuts (Recasts lead paragraph, adds details on economy)
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Treasury will not give permission to U.S. companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , to drill in areas prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Russia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.
Mnuchin said in a statement that the decision had been made in consultation with President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MIAMI, June 15 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stepped up Washington's war of words with Venezuela on Thursday, telling Latin American leaders the country was a prime example of what happens when democracy is undermined, and urging the region to condemn its government.
June 15 Native American tribes scored a legal victory in their long-fought case against the Dakota Access pipeline, but it is unclear whether a judge will actually stop oil from flowing, even temporarily, when the parties meet again next week.