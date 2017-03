WASHINGTON Aug 26 An Exxon Mobil Corp unit has agreed to pay $1.4 million to resolve U.S. government claims over a 2012 crude oil spill in Louisiana, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

ExxonMobil Pipeline Company discharged 2,800 barrels of crude oil after a pipeline ruptured, in violation of the Clean Water Act, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)