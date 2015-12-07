By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 7 Exxon Mobil Corp is
hindering a push for transparency in the energy sector by
refusing to share U.S. tax information as promised, a global
watchdog said on Monday.
The rebuff by Exxon may "endanger U.S. compliance" with the
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), said Clare
Short, who leads the program.
Exxon was one of 30 energy companies that failed to share
U.S.-specific tax information for a report released last week by
EITI, which audits payments made by companies for drilling or
mining.
Exxon spokesman William F. Holbrook responded in an email on
Monday that "it was deemed premature to report U.S. income
taxes" before a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission meeting
on disclosures due on Friday.
The SEC is expected to outline how energy companies can
satisfy a provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms by
reporting what they earn from each plot of land they lease.
Several EITI board members said on Monday nothing stands in
the way of Exxon and the other energy firms sharing tax
information while the SEC deliberates.
"These companies can disclose whatever they want," said Neil
Brown, who sits on the U.S. EITI board and was an aide to former
Republican Senator Richard Lugar.
By supporting EITI, energy companies and resource-rich
nations may boast that they uphold global transparency
standards. Exxon has had a place on the EITI board for nearly a
decade.
Exxon's refusal to share tax information is out of step with
its commitment to openness said Daniel Kaufmann, president of
the Natural Resources Governance Institute.
"It's totally inconsistent," said Kaufmann, who faulted
Exxon at an October EITI board meeting.
President Barack Obama extended U.S. support to EITI in
2011, but the group cannot complete its work before Exxon and
others share their tax payments, Short said.
"We expect board members to lead by example," she said in a
statement to Reuters.
The U.S. corporate income tax rate is 35 percent but few
multinational companies pay that because due to many tax breaks
and subsidies.
For an estimate of the effective corporate tax rate for
several leading energy companies that declined to share that
information with EITI click here: tinyurl.com/px6jdoe
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)