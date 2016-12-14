Dec 14 Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said Chief Executive Rex Tillerson, who is U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary Of State, would retire at the end of the year.

Exxon said President Darren Woods would take over as chairman and CEO, effective Jan. 1. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)