LITTLETON, N.H., April 9 A New Hampshire jury on
Tuesday found Exxon Mobil Corp liable for $236.4 million
in a civil lawsuit that charged the oil company had polluted
groundwater in the state with a gasoline additive, a lawyer for
the state said.
The jury found Exxon liable after less than two hours of
deliberations, said Jessica Grant, who represented New Hampshire
in the suit, brought in state court.
Exxon Mobil said it planned to appeal the decision.
"We have strong legal and factual arguments to make on
appeal and look forward to making our full case," Rachael Moore,
a spokeswoman for the company.
Several other oil companies had been named in the suit but
settled before trial.
