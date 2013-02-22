UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
NEW YORK Feb 22 Exxon Mobil Corp has lifted a force majeure on the Nigerian Qua Iboe crude stream put in place on Feb. 7, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The company said on Feb. 7 that pipeline work had prompted the force majeure declaration. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAO PAULO, March 6 Electricity costs for companies and individuals in Brazil are likely to further increase in the second half of the year due to insufficient water in hydroelectric plants' reservoirs after below average rains, power sector experts said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.