ABUJA Feb 22 U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil signed 20-year oil license renewals on Nigerian assets producing around 550,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, the country manager said, ending months of disputes over them.

"We are very pleased with the outcome," Mark Ward, Exxon's head of Nigerian operations, said at the sidelines of an oil conference in the capital Abuja. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks)