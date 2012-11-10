BRIEF-The Marcus Corporation increases quarterly dividend
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
ABUJA Nov 10 Exxon has shut a pipeline off the coast of Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state after an oil leak started by an unknown cause, the company's local unit said on Saturday.
"(Exxon Nigeria) confirms that on Nov. 9 an oil release occurred offshore Akwa Ibom State," Mobil Producing Nigeria, Exxon's local unit, said in an emailed statement.
"The source of the leak was identified and the pipeline was isolated and shutdown."
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.