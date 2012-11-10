ABUJA Nov 10 Exxon has shut a pipeline off the coast of Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state after an oil leak started by an unknown cause, the company's local unit said on Saturday.

"(Exxon Nigeria) confirms that on Nov. 9 an oil release occurred offshore Akwa Ibom State," Mobil Producing Nigeria, Exxon's local unit, said in an emailed statement.

"The source of the leak was identified and the pipeline was isolated and shutdown."