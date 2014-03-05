EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
NEW YORK, March 5 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, expects to spend less this year while oil and natural gas production is forecast to be flat.
Exxon sees spending of $39.8 billion in 2014, down from a peak of $42.5 billion last year.
Exxon expects to bring 10 major projects into production in 2014. Oil and gas output is expected to grow 2 percent to 3 percent from 2015 to 2017, the company said ahead of its annual investor meeting.
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.