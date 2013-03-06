GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, bonds and oil nurse losses
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp expects its total 2013 oil and natural gas output to fall about 1 percent, as the world's largest publicly traded energy company produces less natural gas.
Output of higher-priced liquids like crude oil is expected to grow 2 percent this year while natural gas production falls about 5 percent, the company said Wednesday in a slide presentation ahead of its annual analyst meeting.
Last year, Exxon's oil and gas production fell 6 percent to average 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
IWAKI, Japan, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At a laboratory an hour's drive from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, a woman with a white mask over her mouth presses bright red strawberries into a pot, ready to be measured for radiation contamination.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.