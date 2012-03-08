Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
March 8 Exxon Mobil Corp expects its 2012 oil and natural gas output to drop 3 percent from 2011 levels, although production volumes should grow by an average of 1 to 2 percent annually through 2016.
In a slide presentation for its annual analysts' meeting, the company said its production of liquids would grow by 2 to 3 percent on average through 2016, while its gas output would rise by 0.5 to 1.0 percent. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.