March 8 Exxon Mobil Corp expects its 2012 oil and natural gas output to drop 3 percent from 2011 levels, although production volumes should grow by an average of 1 to 2 percent annually through 2016.

In a slide presentation for its annual analysts' meeting, the company said its production of liquids would grow by 2 to 3 percent on average through 2016, while its gas output would rise by 0.5 to 1.0 percent. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)