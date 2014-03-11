NEW YORK, March 11 Exxon Mobil has sought permission from regulators to restart a Texas stretch of the Pegasus oil pipeline that it says was not affected by a line rupture in Arkansas in March 2013.

Exxon plans to restart operations on a 210-mile leg, running from Corsicana to Nederland, Texas no later than March 28, it said in a January filing to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Oil spewed from the Pegasus pipeline into the middle of the small town of Mayflower, Arkansas, 20 miles north of Little Rock, on March 29 last year, leading to the evacuation of homes and fouling a local creek. The line has remained shut since.

The company "has no reason to suspect that any pipe in this segment was damaged by the failure in Mayflower, AR," the filing said.

The line would run at 80 percent of the operating pressure in place before the line spilled oil last year, it said.

A PHMSA spokesman said the filing had been received but a decision was yet to be made on the restart.