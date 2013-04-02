UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
HOUSTON, April 2 Exxon Mobil Corp will "cooperate fully" with any investigation into the rupture of its Pegasus crude pipeline in Arkansas, which spilled thousands of barrels of oil, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel on Tuesday announced that his office had launched an investigation into the spill and its impact.
Exxon spokeswoman Kim Jordan also said the company was developing an excavation plan to dig down and repair the ruptured portion of the pipe. She said Exxon had no estimate yet on how long repairs would take or when the line would restart.
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.