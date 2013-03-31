March 31 Exxon Mobil on Sunday continued
cleanup of a pipeline oil spill in Arkansas that loosed
thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude and forced the
evacuation of 22 homes.
Exxon's Pegagus pipeline, which can carry more than 90,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Pakota, Illinois to
Nederland, Texas, was shut after the leak was discovered late
Friday afternoon in a subdivision near the town of Mayflower.
The company did not have an estimate for the restarting of
the pipeline, which was carrying Canadian Wabasca Heavy crude at
the time of the leak. The spill comes as environmentalists are
pressing the State Department to reject plan to build the
800,000 bpd Keystone pipeline, which would carry oil from
Canada's oil sands to the Gulf Coast.
Exxon said that by 3 a.m. Saturday there was no additional
oil spilling from the pipeline. Images from local media showed
crude oil snaking along the road in a neighborhood.
"Cleanup efforts are progressing 24 hours a day," said Exxon
spokesman Alan Jeffers, who added the oil had not leaked into
nearby Lake Conway.
"We were very fortunate that the local responders made sure
the oil did not enter the water."