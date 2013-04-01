HOUSTON, April 1 Exxon Mobil Corp on
Monday had yet to excavate the area around an Arkansas crude oil
pipeline rupture that sent thousands of barrels of crude into a
housing subdivision last week, a company spokesman said.
Spokesman Charles Engelmann told Reuters that cleanup
efforts were continuing and declined to speculate on when
excavation would begin; the pipeline remains shut in the
meantime. Digging down to the pipeline breach is a critical step
in assessing damage and determining how and why it ruptured.
Exxon also did not yet have a specific figure of how much
oil was released when the line ruptured on Friday. The company
said on Sunday that 12,000 barrels of oil and water had been
recovered.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)