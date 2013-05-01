UPDATE 7-Oil edges off 3-month low but glut worries persist
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (Updates detail, prices; paragraphs 2-3, 13)
May 1 An Exxon Mobil Corp oil pipeline spilled about one barrel of crude into a residential yard in Ripley County, Missouri, on Tuesday, a state official confirmed on Wednesday.
Exxon reported the incident to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources late on Tuesday afternoon, said department spokeswoman Renee Bungart.
The pipeline, built in the 1940s, was already shut at the time of the leak, and had been since Easter weekend at the end of March, she said.
Exxon's Pegasus oil pipeline, which runs through Missouri, was shut on March 29 after a large leak in a residential area in Arkansas, nearly 200 miles south of Tuesday's spill.
It was as yet unclear whether Tuesday's leak was from the Pegasus line and Exxon was not immediately available for comment.
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
TOKYO, March 10 Chugoku Electric Power Co and JFE Steel may need to rethink plans for a new coal-fired power plant if they cannot present clear measures to address climate change concerns, Japan's environment minister suggested on Friday.