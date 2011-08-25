PERTH Aug 25 Workers at Exxonmobil's
Papua New Guinea PNG LNG plant site have been on strike since
Monday, the company said on Thursday, but said it does not
expect the action to delay the $15 billion project.
"We have been making quite good progress on the project. In
this particular case, we're confident that we will have a speedy
resolution," Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.
The workers on strike are employed by Laba Holdings, an
umbrella landowner company for the four villages impacted by the
LNG plant site development, Arnold said.
Laba Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
As many as 100 workers, mostly from surrounding villages,
are on strike after one of Laba Holdings' sub-contractors, Red
Sea Housing, failed to address worker demands for higher pay,
the Australian Associated Press (AAP) said in a report on
Thursday.
The workers make A$1.40($1.47) an hour, according to AAP.
Arnold said Exxon has a workers' committee process through
which the workers can air their grievances.
"We have been working through that process to engage with
the workforce," Arnold said.
The PNG LNG project, which is expected to produce 6.6
million tonnes per annum and come online in 2014, is a joint
venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search , Santos
, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration, a unit of
JX Holdings , and the Papua New Guinea government.
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Urquhart)