Warsaw, June 17 Exxon Mobil Corp has
decided not to go ahead with its shale gas exploration projects
in Poland because its test wells failed to produce commercial
quantities of gas, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported in its weekend
edition.
The paper quoted a spokesman for the U.S. company's Polish
arm as saying that Exxon made the decision after testing two of
its wells in Poland, which is being closely watched as a
potential of natural gas from shale.
The spokesman was not immediately available to comment
further.
Exxon, which holds six exploration licenses in Poland, said
in January it would evaluate its options after the unsuccessful
tests.
A government report in March slashed estimates of Poland's
shale gas reserves to 346 billion to 768 billion cubic meters,
or about one-tenth of previous estimates, denting hopes for an
energy source that could play a key role in weaning Europe off
Russian gas.
Other foreign players seeking shale gas in Poland, the
European Union's largest Eastern member, include Chevron
and Marathon.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)