AMSTERDAM/LONDON Aug 16 Exxon Mobil
said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam refinery on
Thursday morning and was put out with no risk to public health
and the environment, while a trader said it had a negligible
effect on the market.
"We did have some technical problems; we couldn't bring
enough steam to the flare," an Exxon spokeswoman in the
Netherlands told Reuters.
"It lasted for about 90 minutes."
The incident did not appear to have a lasting impact on
European product markets.
"In the early morning people were getting excited about an
impact, but I think it was solved quickly," said a distillates
trader.
European markets have come under recent pressure due to an
outage at California's second-largest refinery. High volumes of
Asian exports have headed to the United States and reduced the
number of cargoes available for export to Europe.