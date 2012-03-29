BRIEF-Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday reported some impact to production after a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit main air blower instrument failed at its 344,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Beaumont, Texas.
"Repaired the instrument and resuming normal operations," the company said in a filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The company said it expects to meet all contractual commitments. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S