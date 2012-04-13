MOSCOW, April 13 Russian state oil firm Rosneft
will gain access to unconventional hydrocarbon
resources in North America in exchange for access to Russia's
Arctic offshore when it finalises a joint venture deal with
ExxonMobil on Monday, industry sources said on Friday.
Russia's oil tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will
present the project to analysts with the head of ExxonMobil, Rex
Tillerson, and the head of Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, on
Wednesday in New York, according to a copy of the invitation.
